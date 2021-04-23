APLS, GMHS jointly celebrate World Book Day

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) and Gellum Memorial High School (GMHS), Chandranagar, jointly celebrated the World Book Day at the school on Thursday. The programme also marked the 102nd literary session of the APLS.

APLS president YD Thongchi said the celebration would “help the students improve the habit of book reading.”

Highlighting the significance of World Book Day, Thongchi said: “Book is essential part of today’s life. Without reading books, one cannot achieve unification of mind and soul and also cannot achieve success in life.”

“The world is lively because of books,” he said, and added that development came to Arunachal after opening of schools.

APLS cultural secretary Sokhep Kri spoke on the “evolutionary mechanism” of Tezu (Lohit)-based Bamboosa library movement which aims at inculcating the reading habit among students.

APLS editor Dr Taro Sindik exhorted the students to “make friendship with books in order to develop the habit of book reading.”

APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak gave an inspiring speech on the importance of the World Book Day.

Earlier, a Hindi song composed by Taro Sindik was sung by Tagru Yashi. This was followed by a self-composed English poem recitation by Kimin Ete, a Class 10 student of the school.