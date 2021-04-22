279 Covid-19 active cases in Arunachal, Health dept says it is prepared

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh has reported 73 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total to 279 in the state as the devastating second wave hit the country.

The bulletin issued by the health department states that of the 73, symptomatic cases stand at 26.

TheItanagar Capital Region reported 26 fresh cases, followed by 16 in Lower Dibang Valley and 14 in West Kameng. The total sample collected on Wednesday was 2,338.

The Capital region alone has 109 active cases.

Most of the cases are being reported from flu clinics and check gates.

The dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu, Itanagar where the serious cases are admitted has eight cases.

Meanwhile, the health department says that it is prepared for the second wave.

Responding to a query from this daily, Health Secretary P Parthiban said that “the state is prepared for the second wave.”

Parthiban said that the state has essential medications and that oxygen generation plants have been established at the Naharlagun (TRIHMS), Ziro, Aalo, Tezu and Tawang hospitals.

A total of 160 beds have also been set up in TRIHMS, he said.

Arunachal seeks Covid-19 vaccine

The state government has written to the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, Pune and Bharat Biotech International limited seeking details for purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

Health Secretary P Parthiban stated in the letters that approximately 7.5 Lakhs target beneficiaries are yet to be vaccinated and that the state is currently facing acute shortage of vaccine.

The state has administered 1st dose of Covishield vaccine to around 1,32,000 beneficiaries, according to the letter.