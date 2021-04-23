MLAs urge people, govt to prepare for 2nd wave of Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: The three MLAs of Papum Pare district have appealed to the people and the state government to be fully prepared for the second wave of Covid-19.

Former chief minister and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki urged the state government to extend all possible help to those whose businesses have suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to the press here on Thursday, Tuki said that businesses, especially small-time businesses, suffered a lot due to the lockdown and other Covid-19 related restrictions over the last one year.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been harsh on the poor and the people involved in small-scale businesses. Now, with the second wave, which is deadlier than the first, hitting the country and the state, there is fear that restriction might again be imposed. Such a step will further hurt the poor,” he said, and urged the government to extend help to the citizens.

Tuki also said that simply issuing SOPs would not be effective in stopping the spread of infection. “Still now there is a lack of awareness about the grave threat posed by Covid-19 to humanity. Government needs to create large-scale awareness about the threat of Covid-19 and how people can avoid being infected,” he said.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali appealed to the people to extend all possible help and support to the healthcare and frontline workers. “These groups of citizens are putting their own lives at risk to protect us. Please come forward to help them by providing food and other necessary items,” Hali said.

He also informed that he has visited various check gates under Doimukh assembly constituency to check the preparedness and also to boost the morale of the frontline workers.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso urged the state government to immediately constitute a committee headed by a minister to check the functioning of the check gates in the wake of the new Covid-19 surge and the new SOPs being implemented.

Kaso also called for closing of schools in the wake of the growing Covid-19 positive cases in the state, particularly in the capital region. With testing for Covid-19 made compulsory at the check gates under the new SOPs, Kaso appealed to the officials posted at the check gates to respectfully treat truckers carrying essential items for the state.

“They are providing service for the state and therefore should be treated properly while entering the state from the check gates. No truckers should be unnecessarily harassed,” said Kaso.

He further urged the state government to carry out a large-scale vaccination drive from 1 May onwards when every citizen above 18 years of age can take Covid-19 vaccine.

“Our population is very less in comparison to the rest of the country. If the government properly plans, the entire population who are eligible for the vaccine can be covered very quickly,” he added.

Kaso also advised the citizens to keep themselves safe by following the SOPs.