Speaker seeks better mobile, internet connectivity in Shi-Yomi

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Thursday held a meeting with IT Secretary Anirudh Saran Singh and BSNL General Manager Arung Siram at his office here regarding mobile network and internet connectivity in Shi-Yomi district.

Expressing concern over the erratic mobile network and internet connectivity in the district, the speaker urged the secretary and the general manager to immediately draw a modality to improve the mobile network and internet connectivity in the remote district. (Speaker’s PR Cell)