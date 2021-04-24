APSLSA conducts online trg for PLVs

ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organized an online ‘awareness-cum-training’ programme on ‘Legal aid clinic and role of paralegal volunteers (PLV)’ of the Arunachal Law Academy (ALA) here on Friday. One hundred students attended the programme.

APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai explained the role of the legal aid counsels and PLVs in facilitating the people in accessing justice. She also highlighted the concept of the Legal Services Authority Act, free legal aid, the role and functioning of legal aid clinics, and lok adalats.

APSLSA project consultant Marie Riba delivered a lecture on various topics, which included the need for a PLV to develop basic communications skills and best practices, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 2005, the Mental Health Care Act, 2017, and the NALSA (Legal Services to the Mentally Ill and Mentally Disabled Persons) Scheme, 2015.

She also responded to the queries of the PLVs.

Former project coordinator of the law and judicial department, Samuel Poumai spoke on the topic ‘How to organize legal awareness and legal aid camps’.

ALA Principal Dr G George also spoke.