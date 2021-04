ITANAGAR, 23 Apr: Police personnel found an injured leopard cat (Felis bengalensis) and handed it over to the Tippi wildlife range in West Kameng district.

The forest department stated that the leopard cat appears to have been hit by a car.

The animal is being handed over to the veterinary officer, CBRC WTI, Seijosa, for treatment, care and rehabilitation, informed Tippi Wildlife Range Officer Kime Rambia.

The cat is an adult female.