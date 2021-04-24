Eviction drive carried out around Hollongi greenfield airfield

HOLLONGI, 23 Apr: An eviction drive in the areas adjoining the Hollongi greenfield airport site (Kokila Segment 2) was carried out on Friday by the Banderdewa forest division.

The eviction drive started at 9 am and ended by 4 pm. No violence was reported; however, a brief scuffle was witnessed during the eviction drive.

This is the first phase of the eviction drive by the forest department, and it has been initiated by the Banderdewa forest division, led by Divisional Forest Officer HB Abo, accompanied by Balijan EAC Marchina Boria and Balijan SDPO Dekio Gumja.

“It is worth mentioning that, earlier, more than 20 persons were arrested in connection with encroachment on forest area, and at least 11 to 12 cases have been registered,” informed Gumja.