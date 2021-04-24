Outbreak of FMD reported in Siang, East Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 23 Apr: Mithuns are reportedly dying due to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in various villages in Riga circle of Siang district.

“At least 10 mithuns have died so far, while a large number of the animals have fallen sick due to the disease in Riga, Pangkong, Riew and Sitang villages,” informed public leader Tabi Mize.

Mize alleged that, despite the district veterinary officer (DVO) having been informed of the outbreak of the disease, no effective controlling measures have been taken yet, and that the veterinary department is “making excuse of shortage of medicines and field staffs.”

When contacted, DVO Karik Mize declined to make any comment on the matter.

The disease is also reportedly spreading to East Siang district.

Deaths of several mithuns due to FMD were reported from various villages in Upper Siang and West Siang districts earlier this month.

The farmers of the affected areas have requested the animal husbandry & veterinary department to take prompt steps to control the outbreak of the disease.