4 houses reduced to ashes

YINGKIONG, 24 Apr: At least four houses were reduced to ashes and three more were partially damaged in a fire that broke out in Sumsing village in Geku circle of Upper Siang district at around 4:30 pm on 23 April.

Geku EAC Olom Panggeng reported that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but there was no casualty. However, the fire damaged properties including traditional beads and ornaments estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

Local MLA Kanggong Taku rushed to the village and distributed relief materials, including CGI sheets, to the affected villagers for reconstructing their houses. The Upper Siang ZPC, the Geku ZPM, the EAC and other senior officers also visited the village and assured of all possible help to the affected families. (DIPRO)