RGU to continue with online exam; modifies academic calendar

RONO HILLS, 24 Apr: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha has advised the university’s affiliated colleges to conduct exams in the blended mode, and to “give timely feedback to cope up with any eventualities in conducting the examinations as scheduled in the academic calendar.”

Addressing a virtual meeting with all the principals of affiliated colleges and academic administrators of RGU on Saturday to discuss matters related to the modified academic calendar and examination schedules, Prof Kushwaha urged all the affiliated colleges to “submit the required data and documents of the students on time for timely declaration of the results.”

He reiterated that the choice-based credit system (CBCS), which will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session, will be

done smoothly “and the state’s education system will find itself moving at par with the rest of the country in the quest for excellence in education system.”

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra presented the modified academic calendar of the university for the remaining part of the 2020-21 academic session. He also emphasized on the ongoing introduction of the CBCS in all the programmes of the university, including undergraduate courses being offered in various colleges.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam apprised the members of “the essence of the meeting amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The registrar informed that the university had already issued a public notice (No RGU/REG/COVID-19/1/20, dated 17 April, 2021) to complete all the physical classes, including practical classes, practical examinations and sessional tests within two weeks by the departments and institutes with strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols.

Maintaining that the practical classes and practical examinations are to be completed by the end of April, Controller of Examinations Dr Bijay Raji urged the college principals to cooperate with the university in conducting examinations and submitting the eligibility list and other relevant documents on time

Joint Registrar (Academic & Conference) Dr David Pertin informed that RGU had followed the approved 2020-21 academic calendar fully upto April 2021.

He said “the last phase of the calendar from May 2021 onwards had to be partially modified, keeping in view the second wave of Covid-19 and in conformity with the SOPs issued by the central and state governments.”

However, Pertin said, even the modified academic calendar is subject to change based on the UGC/ME guidelines or directives issued from time to time in this regard by the central and state governments.

He also informed that the mode of admission and classes for the next academic session will be decided by the university in the coming days, based on the actual risk assessment and the directives of the governments.

RGU’s Academic Affairs Dean Prof SK Singh informed that “the classes can be continued through online mode even after April, wherever necessary.”

Thirty-four principals from 45 affiliated colleges attended the virtual meeting and welcomed the initiative of the university. They assured to follow the modified academic calendar in right earnest.