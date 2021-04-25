Following rising Covid cases, AUS suspends offline classes

NAMSAI, 24 Apr: Following the detection of Covid-19 positive cases in the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here in Namsai district, the university authorities issued an order on Saturday, suspending all its offline classes immediately until further notice.

All classes will be conducted in the online mode and faculty members have also been advised to work from home until further orders, as per a notification issued by vice chancellor Prof B Mohan Kumar.

However, the administrative and supporting staff will attend duties normally unless they have come in direct contact with individuals who have tested positive for the virus or are showing symptoms of infection.

Giving priority to health in the face of a highly infectious virus, the AUS has also advised hostel residents, where feasible, to leave for their native places in order to stay safe, and also to help curb the virulent spread of Covid- 19.

Additionally, the university has instructed its employees and their family members, and students who have tested positive or are under home isolation/quarantine to inform the administration with supporting document immediately.

Covid protocols in the campus include wearing of facemask, sanitization of the hands and social distancing. “Appropriate disciplinary action, including fine, shall be imposed if these instructions are found violated by anyone,” the university said.

The campus residents have been asked to maintain a minimum distance of six feet in public places, and no gathering is permitted in the vicinity of the AUS.

The advisories are applicable with immediate effect and will remain in force until further communication.