DEED, 25 Apr: Thirteen airguns were surrendered during an ‘airgun surrender abhiyan’ organized by Lower Subansiri ZPC Likha Sangchhore and her team at Radhpu, Ekha Taya, Deed, Nyelam and Dem panchayats in Deed circle of Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

Sangchhore and her team of panchayat leaders also distributed facemasks to the villagers.

The people of the circle welcomed the initiative and surrendered their guns voluntarily, said the ZPC.