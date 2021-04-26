TCS seeks complete ban on sale of airguns in U/Subansiri

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 25 Apr: The Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) has submitted a memorandum to the Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner, demanding a complete ban on sale and import of airguns and airgun pellets in the district.

The memorandum also sought administrative direction to all administrative officers and gaon burahs to extend cooperation and support to the panchayat bodies in checking wildlife hunting.

Meanwhile, panchayati raj members, representatives of various NGOs, government officials and senior citizens of the district in a meeting held here on Saturday expressed their willingness to extend unconditional support to the ‘airgun surrender abhiyan’ to be organized jointly by the TCS and the Daporijo forest division in the first week of May.

DFO Boken Pao, who attended the meeting, highlighted “the importance of protection of wildlife and its relationship with ecology and human beings.”

Upper Subansiri ZPC Nyato Marde advocated complete ban on sale of airguns in the district, while ZPM Yami Hali informed that hunting of wildlife has been prohibited in her jurisdiction through a series of public meetings.

New Market Welfare Committee general secretary Tamin Guha assured to extend cooperation in case the administration issues an order prohibiting the sale of airguns and pellets in the district.

TCS secretary-general Lardik Kare highlighted the importance of the forthcoming ‘airgun surrender abhiyan’ vis-à-vis the importance of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance.

He urged everyone to extend support to the TCS, the district administration and the forest department in their efforts to preserve and protect the wildlife of the district.