Gumkum Gumpa celebrated

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: Gumkum Gumpa festival of the Puroik community was celebrated at the Nyokum Lapang ground here on Sunday.

This year the festival was celebrated from 20 to 25 April. The five days long programme witnessed several programmes, such as literary competition, group discussion, cultural programmes, and traditional and other games and sports.

Addressing the closing function, advisor to chief minister, Tai Tagak said that “we need to retrospect ourselves and start working with dedication and sincerity with a determination to gain success.”

“When we call for development, we should first try to know about ourselves and need to change ourselves and our mindset,” he added.

Tagak advised the Puroiks to send their children to school, saying that “this is the era of education and skills.”

He also urged the people to maintain their original identity.

Tagak further urged the Puroik leaders to “prepare a data of the educated, employed and unemployed population and discuss the needs of the community as per the progress and development of state and country.”

IMC Corporator Gyamar Tuvin said that one should not depend on others and start working on one’s own. Social worker Kipa Niya, organizing chairman Adang Yachu, organizing secretary Bihu Painchey and overall in-charge Nanu Siji also spoke.