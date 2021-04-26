Villagers demarcate mithun grazing area

DAPORIJO, 25 Apr: A ‘lute selu’ – a fenced grazing area – for the mithuns of Dasi village near here in Upper Subansiri district was constructed by the villagers on 21 April.

The lute selu is constructed every year to keep the mithuns in confinement in a particular area for seven months, so that the animals cannot destroy agricultural and horticultural crops of the farmers, informed village elder Dosh Dasi.

The villagers during a meeting on 22 April also adopted a few resolutions to prevent mithun theft.

As per the resolution, a fine of upto Rs 50,000 will be imposed on those who are found guilty of taking away mithuns from the village without the knowledge and consent of the owner(s), the caretaker and the president and secretary of the Dasi Lute Selu Committee, while a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for wrong earmarking of mithuns.

Taking serious note of wildlife hunting and trapping, the villagers also prohibited such illegal activities within the village.

On the occasion, three persons of the village – Gyani Lusi Dasi, Saje Dasi and Tago Dasi – surrendered their airguns to GPC Koje Rebi Dasi in the presence of Dosh Dasi, GB Yopar Dasi and other gram panchayat members.

Speaking during the meeting, Dosh Dasi appealed to the public to surrender their guns voluntarily through the GB or the GPC of Dasi village, or to the DFO directly.

He informed that the construction of the village CC footpath under MGNREGA will be started soon as the government has already granted 12 days of work. He said the department concerned is likely to issue the work order soon.

Contractor Gyani Lusi Dasi said he would spare a JCB for a day for the earthworks for the CC steps.

GPM Pucha Dasi Tamin and GPC Parcha Mengnia Dasi also spoke.