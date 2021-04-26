Puroiks seek fund for festival ground

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: The All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS) and the 21st Central Gumkum Gumpa Festival Committee have appealed to the chief minister to sanction Rs 3 crores for construction of a festival ground for the Puroik community.

In this regard, both the APWS and the festival committee on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the advisor to the chief minister, requesting him to convey the matter to the chief minister.

They said in the memorandum that the members of the community face great problem every year in celebrating their festivals, including Gumkum Gumpa, due to the absence of a festival ground of their own.

“Moreover, the Puroik community being economically very poor cannot afford to develop a festival ground on its own,” the memorandum said, and urged the advisor to the chief minister to take up the matter with the chief minister, “so that the fund can be sanctioned within the current financial year.”