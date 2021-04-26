State reports first 2 deaths in second wave of Covid-19; 70 cases reported on Sunday

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 25 Apr: The first two deaths in the second wave of Covid-19 in the state have been reported from Lower Dibang Valley district.

An 82-year-old woman succumbed to the virus on Saturday after testing positive on the same night.

Reportedly, she was bedridden because of an old femur fracture. After developing symptoms of fever and cough for three days, she was tested on Saturday for the coronavirus after she developed breathing issues.

As per medical reports, she was also suffering from hypertension, and since her condition did not improve after giving necessary medicines and oxygen, she was referred to the DCHC in Pasighat. However, she breathed her last on the same day.

Another female (56) had tested positive on 18 April following a mild fever, cough and headache. She was initially kept in home quarantine for two days, but since she had developed body ache, severe headache and weakness, she was shifted to the DCHC in Roing on 20 April.

As per reports, her condition was normal for three days after admission. However, on Saturday, she developed breathing difficulties which did not improve even after receiving oxygen and other necessary medication.

She was shifted to the DCHC in Pasighat on the same day, where she lost her fight against the virus on Sunday. Reportedly, she had received her first dose of the vaccine on 7 April.

There has been a huge surge of Covid-19 positive cases in the district, including in remote Hunli. “One km away to Hunli-Desali and Meteliang road to trijunction of SDO Office and labour camps at 2 km, 4 km and 13 km of the Hunli-Desali Meteliang road have been declared as micro containment zones,” the district administration said in an order.

Apart from this, Rayang village near the Catholic church has also been declared as a micro containment zone.

The BRTF transit camp in Simari has been declared as a containment zone after 48 labourers were found to be Covid-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 70 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) reported the highest of 20 cases, followed by 13 cases in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) and 12 in West Kameng.

The ICR has 163 active cases, while LDV has 141.

The dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu has 20 critical patients and the DCH in Pasighat has three. Seven people are also admitted at various district Covid health centres.

Twenty-eight people were also declared recovered or discharged on the day.