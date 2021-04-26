RGU to suspend offline classes, close down hostels

RONO HILLS, 25 Apr: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here has decided to suspend offline classes for all courses with effect from 1 May till further orders.

The RGU authority has also decided to close down all the hostels, including the research scholars’ hostel, by 1 May (evening) with lock and seal.

The decisions were taken after a meeting between the university’s task force monitoring committee and the registrar on 24 and 25 April following “increasing cases of Covid-19 in the university campus; sudden surge of the second wave of Covid-19 and inconformity with the latest notifications (SOPs) issued by the government of India and the state government.”

All the deputy wardens and wardens have been asked to conduct a meeting with the students in their respective halls of residence by 26 April (Monday) and inform them that the university has administratively decided to close down all the hostels.

The deputy wardens and wardens have also been directed to advise the hostellers/boarders to pack all their belongings, including books, certificates, etc, and carry the same while vacating their hostel rooms.

However, all academic activities, including classes and examinations, will be conducted online or in the blended mode as per the modified 2020-21 academic calendar (dynamic last phase) already notified on 24 April.