APLA reactivates Covid control room

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Covid control room was reactivated on Monday to assist the members in redressing the issues of stranded workers and students of their respective assembly constituencies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to reactivate the Covid control room was taken during a videoconference held on 19 April under the chairmanship of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He had suggested to all the presiding officers to set up a control room in their respective assembly secretariats.

Inspecting the control room, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona expressed gratitude to all the volunteers for their readiness to assist the assembly.

Stating that the APLA Covid control room did a remarkable job during the nationwide lockdown last year, the speaker exuded hope that this year too the volunteers would work with dedication to help out the needy people.

“The surge in the coronavirus cases across the country is very serious,” the speaker said, adding that the APLA Covid control room would assist the state Covid control room in its fight against the virus.

Asking the volunteers to be ready for any kind of situation, the speaker suggested that they be patient while dealing with people in distress.

“Don’t get frustrated while dealing with people. Your patience will help you help others,” the speaker said.

“Try to provide as much assistance as possible to the needy, and if it is undoable from your end, request the state control room for help,” the speaker suggested.

APLA Secretary Kago Habung commended the volunteers for turning up in large numbers, and assured to extend help from his side.

“All possible assistance would be extended from the assembly,” he said.

Earlier, APLA Covid control room nodal officer Pema Thongchi briefed the speaker on the control room. He informed that more volunteers, including a few doctors, are also joining the control room. He also informed that the volunteers would be given orientation training to tackle the situation. (Speaker’s PR Cell)