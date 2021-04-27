Enough stock of Covid vaccines available, DMO urges citizens to get vaccinated

ITANAGAR, 26 Apr: Itanagar Capital Region DMO Dr M Perme said there is enough stock of Covid-19 vaccines, and called upon the citizens to get vaccinated.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, Dr Perme informed that till now 23,000 people have been vaccinated in the capital region.

“Many people are now coming out to get vaccination, which is encouraging. From 1 May onwards, those above 18 years will start getting vaccines. I appeal to the people eligible for vaccines to get registered,” said Dr Perme.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, who received his first dose of the vaccination here on Monday, said that the state government will provide vaccination free of cost.

Felix sought the support of the citizens to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

“We managed to stop the first wave with the contribution and effort of every Arunachalee. It was a collective effort. We need the same kind of effort to defeat the second wave that is hitting the country and the state. This can be achieved by strictly following the standard operating procedure (SOP) of Covid-19,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who got his second dose of Covid vaccination on Monday, appealed to the people to get vaccinated.

“Our government is providing free vaccines and therefore I appeal to eligible citizens to get vaccinated at the first given opportunity. Vaccination is the biggest weapon to fight Covid-19,” he said.

Mein said the government will ensure that there is no scarcity of oxygen and vaccines in the state.

“The finance department will provide all kinds of support to the health department,” he declared, and urged the people to stop attending large gatherings, wear masks, and maintain social distancing.

“Experts have repeatedly warned that once Covid-19 hits the rural areas of the state, it is going to cause big trouble. Everyone needs to behave responsibly to stop the further spread of Covid,” Mein said.