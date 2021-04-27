DA cautions spreaders of misinformation about Covid-19

KHONSA, 26 Apr: The Tirap district administration (DA) has warned that legal action would be initiated against anyone found spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

“Action as per the Epidemic Disease Act and the Epidemic Disease (Amendment) Ordinance will be initiated against anyone found indulging in spreading Covid-19-related fake news,” Town Magistrate Nekong Perme said during an awareness programme at the market here on Monday.

Informing that Covishield vaccines are safe and effective, she appealed to all eligible persons to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Perme informed that the vaccines are available at the district hospital here.

Longo CO-cum-Town Magistrate Ripi Doni enlightened the shopkeepers and the vendors about the latest Covid-19 SOPs.

Informing that wearing of facemasks in public places has been made mandatory and spitting prohibited, she asked the shopkeepers and vendors to not sell any items to customers who do not wear a facemask.

The town magistrate urged them to cooperate in the fight against the pandemic by following precautions, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.

Khonsa Bazaar Welfare Committee president Jiten Wangchha assured that the committee would fully cooperate with the DA and the Tirap police in the fight against the pandemic by strictly following the health guidelines.

SI AK Mehta also appealed to all to follow the Covid SOPs to stop further spread of the virus, as well as to avoid penalties.

Representing the IPR department, Gawang Sumpa briefed about the importance of conducting meetings and awareness programmes on Covid-19 SOPs and Covishield vaccination.

He informed that the DA has conducted several coordination and awareness meetings with the line departments and PRI leaders on Covid-19 SOPs and Covishield vaccination in the district.

Leaflets containing Covid-19 SOPs prepared by the district administration were distributed for wide circulation. (DIPRO)