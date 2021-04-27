PRI leaders seek electrification, better infrastructure

[ Karda Natam ]

CHETAM, 26 Apr: The gram panchayat chairpersons of Chetam circle in Upper Subansiri district during a public meeting on Monday appealed to the authorities to ensure early electrification of every village of the district, improve the roads connecting the villages, and provide better telecommunication.

During the meeting, the PRI leaders and villagers informed that Chetam circle is crippled with various problems like lack of administration because most officers and staffers are presently staying in Daporijo while the offices of various departments are lying unutilized.

The GBs highlighted the absence of doctors and government officers, and claimed that despite their repeated complaints to the higher authorities as well as the contractors regarding the substandard road work being undertaken under Chetam circle, no action has been initiated yet.

Later, Chetam circle ZPM Tadu Bayor and CO Taro Nilling flagged off a bus service from Daporijo to Chetam, in the presence of Station Superintendent Paat Lado Tame and the Chetam GPC.