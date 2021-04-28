NDRF retrieves body of drowned student

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: Personnel of Jorhat (Assam)-based 12th Bn NDRF on Monday retrieved the body of a 21-year-old college student, Mankai Wangpan, who drowned in the Nao-Dihing river, near the Banka bridge, in Namsai district on 24 April.

Retrieving the body was a marathon exercise involving the police, local residents and family members of the deceased.

According to sources in the Mahadevpur police station, Wangpan drowned last Saturday at around 1:30 pm, when he was swimming along with two of his friends.

Mahadevpur PS OC Vijaya Kumar informed the media that the NDRF team was rushed to Mahadevpur from Dhemaji, Assam.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Mahadevpur police station.

The inquest was done, and, after the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family for conducting the last rites, the OC said.

Meanwhile, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam has mourned the death of the youth, who was pursuing 1st semester BA course at Bethani College in Namsai.

“I on behalf of bereaved family members, villagers of Zedua and Wancho community as whole, I extend my thankfulness to the NDRF team headed by Inspector Rakesh Kumar, the district administration headed by DC RK Sharma, the police authority of Namsai, the search operation headed by Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar and Namsai EAC Nok Longhee Na-am for all kind of guidance, cooperation and help,” he said.