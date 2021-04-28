CM reviews preparedness for Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 27 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday attended a virtual meeting with all state BJP members to review the Covid-19 situation in Arunachal and to assess the level of preparedness.

Speaking to the delegates, the chief minister said the state government has utilized the first wave of the pandemic to strengthen health infrastructure across the state and therefore is well-prepared to meet the challenges of the second wave of the coronavirus.

He said the state will not face shortage of oxygen supplies needed for Covid patients. “Eight oxygen generating plants have been installed at different locations in the state. Eleven more are in the pipeline,” said the CM.

Khandu said he has conducted virtual meetings with his MLA colleagues, municipal corporators and councillors, panchayat leaders and heads of the districts to devise strategies to tackle the spread of the second wave of the coronavirus.

He said SOPs have been issued for all 15 interstate entry points to Arunachal, “which has mandated visitors to carry out RT-PCR and TrueNat tests of 72 hours validity. The exemption on entry also applies to citizens who have completed two doses of Covid vaccine.”

Stating that following the SOPs is crucial, the CM requested the district Covid management cells of the BJP to “conduct surprise checks on these entry gates (to see) if protocols are followed.”

Khandu said emphasis is being given “for maximum coverage of vaccines at free of cost.” He said 343 vaccination centres have been identified and activated across the state. Till date, more than 2.18 lakh people, including frontline workers and persons above the age of 45, have been vaccinated.

The CM requested the people to stay indoors as much as possible, and to venture out only if it is highly necessary. He also requested all to wear masks, maintain proper distance, wash hands regularly and avoid large gatherings.

The virtual meeting was also attended by state BJP in-charge Dilip Saikia, NE state BJP general secretary Ajay Jamwal, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, MP Tapir Gao, DCM Chowna Mein, ministers, BJP MLAs and party members. (CM’s PR Cell)