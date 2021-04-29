Potom takes over temporary charge of Capital DC

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: LM Special Secretary Talo Potom took over the temporary charge of the Itanagar Capital Region deputy commissioner on Wednesday following which he had an interaction with all the officers.

He stressed on the use of e-office for any kind of correspondence and also urged all the officers to maintain transparency and strict work culture in the office.

Potom also asked the officers to bring to his knowledge or report on any issue that needed urgent attention.

Also, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the DC has sought cooperation of all to work together as a team to contain the spread of the virus. (DIPRO)