Kaso seeks realistic deadlines on Bank Tinali underpass

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has said the underpass construction here at Bank Tinali is going to take some time as it involves a lot of technicality.

Talking to the press here on Wednesday, Kaso urged officials to set realistic targets based on ground realities.

“The officers and contractors should not give unrealistic targets just to appease the public. The infrastructure projects should be executed with proper planning and by using the best available technology. The deadline should only be issued based on ground realities,” said Kaso.

He was hopeful that the service lane of the underpass will be completed by the end of May.

“I visit the underpass construction site twice a week. Based on my interaction with officials at the site and my own experience, two service lane roads should be made available for use by the end of May. Small vehicles can at least start plying,” said Kaso.

“The main underpass is going to take time. It cannot be completed in three months. People of the capital have been supportive of the project despite all troubles. I appeal to them to maintain the same spirit in the coming days too,” Kaso added.