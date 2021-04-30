2nd wave of Covid claims one more life

State crosses 1,000 mark

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: The second wave of Covid-19 claimed its first life in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Wednesday, taking the state’s mortality tally to 59.

The person, Jayanta Paul, was a 55-year-old teacher at the government higher secondary school here, and he reportedly succumbed to acute respiratory distress syndrome and Covid pneumonia at around 6:40 pm on Wednesday.

The health department informed that the person had been admitted in the DCH, TRIHMS on Tuesday evening with Covid pneumonia, and died while on a ventilator. He reportedly had no comorbidity.

The body was cremated at the crematorium in Chimpu, with assistance from the ICR administration.

Meanwhile, the state crossed the 1,000 mark on Thursday with 194 fresh cases. The state’s active Covid count stands at 1,112.

Of the total cases reported, 43 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported 68 cases on Thursday, followed by 54 cases in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) and 18 cases in Papum Pare.

The ICR currently has 290 active cases. LDV has 286, and West Kameng has 92 active cases.

Forty-seven people were also declared recovered or discharged on the day.