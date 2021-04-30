GoAP to add 164 more beds in DCH

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: The state government has decided to add another 164 beds with oxygen facilities in the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) at the MLA apartments in Chimpu.

At present, the DCH in Chimpu, run by TRIHMS, has 42 beds. However, with the second wave hitting the state and the number of Covid-19 cases rising, the state government has decided to further enhance the capacity of the DCH.

Home Minister Bamang Felix along with Health Minister Alo Libang visited the DCH in Chimpu on Thursday and took stock of the work progress.

“With the addition of 164 more beds, it will become a 206-bedded hospital. There will be a 28-bedded ICU where critical patients will be treated. Within the next 15 days, the new 164-bedded hospital will be ready with proper oxygen supply,” said Libang.

He also informed that two oxygen plants are being installed in Itanagar and Pasighat under the PM Cares fund.

“Oxygen supply will be made available in all hospitals, wherever it is needed,” he said.

The health minister also said that the dedicated Covid health centre in Midpu is functioning properly, and so far there are no major issues concerning the centre. Libang also claimed that the health department is well-prepared to tackle any major crisis.

“We have even started a Lekhi Covid care centre on the paying system. The option of restarting the CCC at the officers’ apartments in Chimpu is also being explored,” he added.

The ministers were informed that issues like lack of nursing officers and electricity connection at the new 164-bedded facility are potential hurdles.

Home Minister Bamang Felix spoke to senior officials of the power department and asked them to immediately take steps to resolve the hurdle.