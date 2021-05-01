Changlang suspends market activities

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 30 Apr: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav has ordered suspension of operation of all shops, establishments and marketplaces in the district on 1 and 2 May.

“Anyone acting in contrary to the directions given would be penalized as per the relevant section of laws, including IPC and Indian Epidemic Act,” the order read.

Changlang was one of the worst hit districts in the first wave of Covid-19, and currently has 49 active cases.

A shopkeeper in the market here tested Covid-19 positive during a random test.