E/Siang ZPMs donate essentials to frontline workers

PASIGHAT, 30 Apr: East Siang Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Olen Rome, on behalf of the ZPMs of the district on Friday handed over mineral water, facemasks, sanitizers and pedestal fans to the Ruksin ADC for the frontline workers.

A team of ZPMs visited the Covid facilities set up by the Ruksin administration, and held a thorough discussion with the ADC on the preparedness to tackle Covid-19.

They assured the ADC of all support and cooperation.

ADC Tajing Jonnom informed that “all essential support is being provided to the people by the government.”

The ZPC commended the tireless efforts and dedication of the administration and the frontline workers, including police personnel.

Rome said that the state government is taking adequate measures to contain the virus, and urged the people not to panic but to report to the nearest health centre in case there is any doubt or if someone shows symptoms.

Stating that the transport sector is highly vulnerable, the ZPC asked the official teams comprising doctors and police on duty to ensure strict surveillance, monitoring and screening of passengers at the entry gate, and advised the citizens to maintain social distancing, avoid gatherings, and follow the SOPs issued by the government.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh lauded the panchayat leaders for their gesture towards the frontline workers. (DIPRO)