Natung inaugurates resort near Seppa

SEPPA, 30 Apr: Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung on Friday inaugurated the Sangri Resort in Palang Sangrine near here in East Kameng district.

Commending the endeavour of the resort’s managing director (MD) Rojo Gyadi, Natung said that “the development of a district or state is not confined to construction of roads, hospitals and schools by the state government. Development also denotes involvement of youths in various self-employment avenues like hospitality and e-commerce.”

He expressed hope that the youths of the district would be inspired by Gyadi.

MLA Goruk Pordung, who was also present at the inaugural ceremony, appealed to the public of the district to encourage the initiative by visiting the resort.

“Our district is blessed with huge tourism potential and the only need is to tap the potentials and act accordingly,” he said, and added that the state government is ready to sponsor “youths with brilliance.”

Deputy Commissioner P Parvimal Abhishek said the resort’s MD “has untapped the potential of tourism in the district by establishing the historical resort.”

Sangria Resort is the first of its kind in the district, and is located around 2 kms from Seppa town.

Gyadi informed that the resort is ready to provide the best hospitality to the locals as well as to tourists from other states.

“It also ensures best security for safe visit with best surroundings,” he added.