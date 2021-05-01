Service lane at underpass will be ready by May end: DC

ITANAGAR, 30 Apr: The service lane at the Bank Tinali underpass on National Highway 415 will be ready in all respects by the end of May, informed ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom.

After visiting the construction site on Friday, Potom said, “Earlier, I had given the deadline of 27 April, based on the assurance of the contractor and its officials working at the site. But they have not been able to meet the deadline.”

He informed that the contractor has now assured to complete the service lane by the end of May and open it for vehicular movement.

As per the engineer of the department concerned and technical officers of TK Engineering, pedestrians can use the service lane for now.

“But it will not be possible for citizens to use it when the CC pavement starts. I urge the denizens to cooperate with the work agency, so that a good structure comes up and we can see a beautiful underpass,” the DC said.

He also said that, “in view of the emerging situation due to the second wave of Covid-19 and recent conduct of Assam and West Bengal assembly elections, it will be difficult to set a particular deadline for completion of the underpass.”

Potom, however, assured that he would visit the site on a daily basis to inspect the progress of work.