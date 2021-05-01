Road connectivity brings joy to Lellung villagers

Giving top priority to good road connectivity, says Natung

SEPPA, 30 Apr: Lellung village in East Kameng district has been connected with a motorable road under the PMGSY, bringing joy to the villagers.

For many decades, the village, which is around 31 kms from district HQ Seppa, faced various problems due to the lack of road connectivity.

Addressing a thanksgiving programme organized by the Lellung Development Committee (LDC) in Lelung village on Friday, Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung said that the present state government is committed to provide better road connectivity and communication facilities in every village in the state.

Natung said that he accords top priority to good road connectivity to the villages. He said direction has been issued to the department concerned for electrifying the village.

“Besides electrification of Lellung village, there are villages under Seppa West constituency which need road connectivity,” he said.

The minister appealed to the PMGSY road executing agency, RWD, to expand the road wherever it is narrow, expressing apprehension over landslides during monsoon.

He also urged the public to not seek compensation or create hurdles in any developmental project.

Reiterating his commitment towards developing his constituency, the district and the state as a whole, the minister said: “Development should start from village, with every means of communication and connectivity.” He said that every state and central scheme should reach the grassroots level.

Pointing out the huge potential in agriculture and horticulture sectors in the district, the minister said, “Once the agriculture and horticulture institute is set up in the district, it will not only ensure high-quality education but also generate employment opportunities for the youths.”

Natung also appealed to the villagers to protect wildlife by discouraging hunting among the villagers.

Lellung Head Gaon Burah Nabam Rangmo and LDC chairman Maji Rangmo lauded the minister for providing road connectivity to the village.

Maji Rangmo expressed hope that the minister would look into the basic needs of the villagers, such as electricity and an anganwadi centre, at the earliest.

Among others, East Kameng DC P Parvimal Abhishek and government officers were present.