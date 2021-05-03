DC re-verifies properties to be affected by four-lane work

BANDERDEWA, 2 May: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, who is also the nodal officer for the construction of the four-lane road under Package B (Papu Nallah-Nirjuli) and Package C (Nirjuli-Banderdewa), on Sunday carried out re-verification of the properties that will be affected by the construction of the four-lane road.

Potom interacted with the landowners and resolved their issues. Later, speaking to the press, he informed that the state government is committed to start the work at the earliest given opportunity.

“The estimate for compensation has already been prepared and accordingly, the compensation amount is lying for payment to the beneficiaries. This final verification is done to ensure that everything is free and fair,” said Potom.

He said that a few cases of land dispute and other issues which were lying pending in the DC’s court have been sorted out. “The capital administration is ready to resolve all the disputes. However, if anyone does not want to come forward for solution, the administration will resort to legal action,” said Potom.

“To start the four-lane work, the land with RoW has to be handed over to the concessionaire, and for this we are putting effort for immediate solution,” he added.