DC urges banks to develop people-friendly attitude

AALO, 2 May: West Siang DC Moki Loyi urged the banking institutions in the district to develop a people-friendly attitude and make people aware of loans and repayments under various bank-sponsored schemes.

Chairing a meeting of the district level consultative committee, the district level review committee and the district level security committee here on 30 April, the DC said that “banking institutions have many incentive loans to ameliorate the economic status of the people, besides earning profits through maintaining all accounts of the customers.”

All bank managers, heads of offices and other stakeholders took part in the meeting, which was convened by the SBI branch here.

Loyi also stressed on looking into the problems of senior citizens who cannot stand in long queues “by making minimum sitting arrangement wherever possible.”

SBI LDM DK Gogoi called for “improving credit flow, credit priority sector, schematic progress, NPA and recovery of government sponsored loans.”

The branch managers from different banks of the district and heads of offices spoke about their problems and progress. (DIPRO)