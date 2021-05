BOLENG, 2 May: One Madhukar Gharti (45), who was working as a rigger under the Vij Engineering Consultant Pvt Ltd in Sangam, fell into the Siyom river, approximately 6 kms from Boleng in Siang district, while working on the foundation of a new bridge in Sangam on 1 May.

A search operation was carried out by expert local swimmers and others, but the missing person could not be traced.

The Siang administration has requisitioned the services of the NDRF for tracing the body. (DIPRO)