Jungle clearance for jhum prohibited in Changlang

CHANGLANG, 2 May: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav has through an executive order prohibited felling and clearing of jungles by any means for the purpose of jhum cultivation in the district, with immediate effect.

The order, issued under Section 144 of the CrPC on 29 April, stated that the forest areas/jungles are being cleared and destroyed for the purpose of jhum cultivation in various parts of the district, “which may cause fire mishap, cause ecological imbalance and environmental hazards, besides affecting the catchment area of river/natural streams.”

However, such activities would be allowed only in “exceptional” circumstances, “with NOC from the

EAC/circle officer concerned, which should be intimated to the DC,” the order read.

All the administrative officers, the SP and divisional forest officers of the district have been instructed to enforce the prohibitory order in letter and spirit.

“Anyone found violating the order will be liable for legal action under Section 188 IPC and other relevant provisions of law in force,” the order said. (DIPRO)