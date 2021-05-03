TRIHMS Covid vaccine site shifted

ITANAGAR, 2 May: Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) has shifted its vaccine site. In a press release, TRIHMS PRO Dr Jego Ori informed that TRIHMS’ Covid vaccine site will be shifted to the previous office of the art & culture department near Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Naharlagun from 3 May.

“Entry will be from gate near municipal office and schedule will be from 9 am to 4 pm on all days, including gazetted holidays,” Dr Ori said.

TRIHMS has appealed to all healthcare workers (government and private), frontline workers and the general public to take Covid-19 vaccine at the nearest vaccination centre in Itanagar and Naharlagun.