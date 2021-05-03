Min takes stock of dist’s developmental issues

SEPPA, 2 May: Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung chaired a district level coordination meeting here in East Kameng district on Saturday to discuss various issues pertaining to the development of the district.

The core issues that were discussed were the district administration’s preparedness to contain the spread of Covid-19, finalization of location for the establishment of a material recovery factory (MRF), work progress on the construction of the district’s mini-secretariat, update on the Seppa-Chayang Tajo road, and others.

Natung appealed to the district’s health department to “test every individual entering the district from other states and districts.” He said that the health department and the district administration should ensure that every individual follows Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“I appeal to the public of the district to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the district administration in the fight against the pandemic. Though we are well-equipped and have vast experience to contain the pandemic, the people should cooperate with the district administration and also ensure that every single person is vaccinated,” he said.

MLA Tapuk Taku, who was also present at the meeting, appealed to community-based organizations, self-help groups and the district administration to create more awareness among the people on the second wave of Covid-19.

On the finalization of the site for the construction of the MRF, Taku appealed to the public to not create hindrance in departmental work. He said that “the major problem of the district now is to finalize the location to set up the MRF.”

“The MRF will be built in an area or location where no one is affected. The department will ensure that no person or animal is harmed due to it. Therefore, the public should support the district urban development agency (DUDA), rather than creating futile nuisance,” he added.

Taku also appealed to the district’s SP to “check the consumption of drugs by the youths in the district and deal with it strictly.”

Deputy Commissioner P Parvimal Abhsihek and District Medical Officer Dr Kaya Lapung highlighted the preparedness to contain the surge of Covid-19 in the district.

DUDA Executive Engineer Tarh Ache informed about the various obstacles faced by the department in finalizing a proper location for the construction of the MRF.

Natung assured to provide money from the MLALAD funds of the four legislators of the district for the construction of an approach road and a boundary wall for the MRF in Pampoli.

He appealed to the PWD to complete all the remaining work in the construction of Seppa-Chayang Tajo road.

Later, Natung, Taku, the DC and HoDs inspected the district mini-secretariat, which is nearing completion. The team also visited the office of the East Kameng Weavers & Artisans Cooperative Society and interacted with the workers.

Natung assured to provide four more weaving machines to the society to encourage youths and create self-employment in the field of weaving.

He also flagged off a vehicle for the use of officials of Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Livelihood Mission.