LDV actively carrying out contact tracing; state’s tally at 1,406

ITANAGAR, 2 May: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, which is on a 10-day lockdown since 29 April and is actively carrying out contact tracing, reported 18 cases on Saturday, which further reduced to seven cases on Sunday. On Sunday, 69 samples were collected, of which seven came positive.

At the same time, the Itanagar capital region recorded a staggering 100 cases on Saturday and 48 cases on Sunday.

Changlang reported the third highest of 15 cases on Saturday.

On Sunday, Lower Subansiri recorded the second highest of 10 cases and West Kameng reported 8 cases.

The state recorded a total of 319 cases in the past two days, taking the number of active cases to 1,406.

Of the total cases reported on Saturday and Sunday, 141 were reported to be symptomatic by the health department.

The dedicated Covid hospitals have 32 patients, while the district Covid health centres have 27 patients.

The state quarantine facility in Lekhi also has 31 occupants.