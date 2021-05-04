Covid cases nearing 100 mark in E/Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 3 May: East Siang district recorded a total of 99 Covid-19 positive cases with 11 new entries on Monday, informed district health department sources.

The medical team deployed at the Ruksin point of entry (PoE) on Monday conducted 99 rapid antigen tests (RAT), out of which seven samples tested positive.

Further, in view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the health department has designated the AYUSH-run North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) as a Covid care centre (CCC).

The CCC is currently equipped with eight beds along with four ICU and four ventilator units with oxygen.

Meanwhile, the health department informed that it will soon increase the number of beds to 40 in the hospital with sufficient number of ICUs and ventilator units.