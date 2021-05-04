State BJP launches Covid control room

ITANAGAR, 3 May: Health Minister Alo Libang along with BJP general secretary Zingnu Namchoom and BJP ST Morcha president Hinium Tachu on Monday inaugurated a control room at the party’s headquarters here and launched several helplines to help and support the Covid warriors and the frontline workers, and to attend to distress calls of the needy people.

Libang said that “Covid management would not be possible until all sections of the society extend helping hands in the district and state levels.”

Namchoom assured of all support to the control room established by the party’s yuva and ST morcha in the fight against Covid-19.

Tachu informed that all district ST morchas have been asked to establish a control room and work out a system to support and help in Covid management across the districts.

“We are also constituting several teams that will work to help and support the team of health workers, police, etc, at all the check gates,” Tachu added.