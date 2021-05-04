IMA Arunachal condemns attack on doctors, vandalism at hospital after patient dies

ITANAGAR, 3 May: The Arunachal branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has condemned the act of vandalism at Hormin Hospital in Naharlagun and manhandling of its doctors and staff on Monday by the family of a patient.

“Such act of manhandling of doctors and vandalism of hospital property is totally uncalled for and unpardonable under the law. When the whole state is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 and doctors and

healthcare workers are stressed working under extreme stressful conditions, giving service to the people of the state, such unruly behaviour from the patient party’s side is highly demoralizing to the whole fraternity,” the IMA state branch said in a statement.

As per reports, a patient had been admitted and operated upon on 1 May, and was discharged on the morning of 3 May. However, she was brought back dead to the emergency OPD at around noon.

The hospital said that “the doctor-on-duty attended to the patient immediately, but despite best efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared brought dead.”

“Despite our best attempts to explain the possible cause of death, the patient party was reluctant to accept the explanations. They started vandalizing the hospital property and manhandled the doctors and staff of the hospital,” the hospital authorities informed.