RGU warns of strict action against distasteful messages on Twitter

RONO HILLS, 3 May: Taking serious note of “distasteful messages about the university authority and its functionaries” on Twitter by some employees and a few students, the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) authorities issued a notice on Monday, asking those who indulge in such activities, to “refrain from doing so” or face “strict action.”

“Over a period of time, it has been observed that some employees (teaching and non-teaching) together with

few students are tweeting distasteful messages about the university authority and its functionaries in the Twitter handle, tagging the prime minister, the chief minister, and some other people. The misinformation campaigns, unsubstantiated accusation, and allegations on social media are uncalled for the university and the society as a whole,” the notice said.

Stating that “it is a vicious attempt at tarnishing the image of the university through social media platforms, which amounts to breach of established rules (which govern them) and gross indiscipline in an academic institution,” the RGU administration said, “Those who indulge in such nefarious design to defame the university in social media platform should refrain from doing so with immediate effect or else strict action shall be initiated as per the law of the land.”