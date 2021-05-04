Aboh flags of ambulance

KHONSA, 3 May: Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh on Monday flagged off an ambulance for Tirong Aboh Primary Health Centre in Dadam, in the presence of Tirap DC Taro Mize, DMO Dr N Lowang and other administrative officers.

The vehicle was procured with money from Aboh’s local area development fund.

Mize said the vehicle would be of immense benefit for the people, particularly from Dadam area, during the Covid pandemic as there is an acute shortage of ambulances in the district.

Dadam ZPM Jamwang Lowang also present. (DIPRO)