PISTANA, 8 May: Eighteen airguns were surrendered to the forest department here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday under the airgun surrender campaign.

This takes the total of surrendered airguns to 93 in the district, out of which 85 are from Yachuli.

The programme was spearheaded by GPC Nich Yassin, in collaboration with the forest department.

Yachuli RFO Likha Obi and CO Nikrun Bui also witnessed the surrender. (DIPRO)