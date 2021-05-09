Polythene bags seized, handed over to PMC

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT 8 May: A team of the state chapter of the International Human Rights Organization (IHRO) on Saturday seized more than 500 kilos of polythene bags and handed them over to the Pasighat Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The IHRO chapter seeks to work with the PMC in making East Siang a plastic-free district.

The district administration has already proposed to ban all polythene carry bags.

“The sole motto of this campaign is to eradicate the nuisance of environmental pollution caused by menace of polythene bags and plastic bottles,” the IHRO chapter said.