Assn serves 15-day ultimatum to GoAP

ITANAGAR, 8 May: The Nyishi Youth Welfare Association (NYWA) has served a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to take appropriate action on its three-point grievances.

It demanded immediate floating of a notice inviting tender (NIT) under the GeM portal for procurement of hospital equipment for 10 district hospitals (Tawang, Bomdila, Ziro, Aalo, Tezu, Namsai, Changlang, Khonsa, Seppa and Yingkiong), for which, it said, the government of India has reportedly sanctioned Rs 51,68,00,061 for Covid-19 on 28 May.

“Any procurement above Rs 10 lakhs has to be mandatory tender through GeM portal. The state government deliberately did not comply with the GeM Act, 2019,” it said.

The association also sought immediate modification of the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Enterprises and Professional (Incentive Development and Professionals) Entrepreneurship Act, 2015, “particularly Section 4, Clause (i) to (vi), of classified categories of tender participation (block/community level, assembly constituency level and district level) by giving equal opportunity to every individual of any amount of contractual works for open competition without discriminating of domicile.”

Claiming that “authorities willfully misuse their powers and functions under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014,” the NYWA also sought its immediate amendment.

The association said that it would launch a “phase-wise democratic movement” if the state government does not act on the three demands.