Attack on docs condemned

ITANAGAR, 8 May: The Directorate Service Officer’s Association of Arunachal while expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the woman who passed away at Samaritan Hormin Hospital in Naharlagun, on Saturday condemned the “unwarranted assault on the duty doctors and vandalization at the hospital.”

“We must respect the untiring service of doctors, nurses and other frontline workers who risk their lives and their families,” the association said, and urged the administration and the police to find out the facts and arrest those who were involved in the incident.