Refresher prog on engg applications concludes

ITANAGAR, 8 May: The third and final phase of the weeklong refresher programme on ‘Engineering applications of optimization’ concluded at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) here on Saturday.

The online programme was sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education and the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), and was organized by RGGP’s automobile engineering department.

Addressing the valedictory function, ISTE national vice president Prof Bhabaranjan Sarmah said that “optimization is the basic requirement of engineering and hence, engineers are different from other professionals.”

The ISTE is working closely with technical institutions throughout country to help the teachers get trained continuously, he said, and advocated “learning new concepts in the systematic manner, rather than learning by simply reading.”

AUE HoD (in-charge) Dr Devarasiddappa said that, out of 16 technical sessions conducted during the training programme, “eight sessions were held on various topics related to theoretical and practical aspects of applications of optimization techniques in the field of engineering and technology.”

Apart from these, six technical sessions were conducted on advanced techniques in the field of engineering and technology by the resource persons.

Further, in compliance with the recent instructions issued by the ISTE, the refresher programme also featured a session on the National Education Policy, 2020.

Faculty members and research scholars from various engineering and diploma institutions across the country attended the training programme.